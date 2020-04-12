YCSO in search of auto theft suspect after car stolen in Cottonwood

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying an auto theft suspect.



On April 12, between 8:30 pm. and 10:30 p.m., an unidentified male subject entered a home in the 1700 block of Kerley Lane in Cottonwood and removed keys for a white 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The suspect then took the vehicle from the garage at the residence, according to a news release.

The vehicle was found abandoned the next morning near Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, according to YCSO. The subject was seen dressed in all black getting out of the vehicle and into a similar van of the same color and drive away on Camino Real towards Rio Mesa Trail.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, April 27, YCSO had yet to identify the suspect.

Upon inspection of the stolen Chrysler, the deputies discovered the engine to be damaged beyond repair.

Deputies located a Speedway Gas Station bag with candy wrappers inside the vehicle, which did not belong to the vehicle’s owner. Deputies obtained video footage of the suspect from the Speedway Gas Station in Cottonwood where the candy was purchased.

The male subject had entered the Speedway and purchased the items on April 12, 2020, just after 11 p.m. The subject is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, approximately 150 pounds with black hair.

The subject is wanted on charges theft of a means of transportation, burglary, trespassing, and felony criminal damage.

If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn a $300 cash reward. To earn the reward, contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.