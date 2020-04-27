Pets in Need: Percy
Originally Published: April 27, 2020 6:13 p.m.
Percy (DOB-4/17/18) was found outside someone’s mail box in a card board box. He was with nine other kittens, probably not all siblings. The rescuer turned them over to Catty Shack for foster care.
Percy was kind of the little guy at first but has turned into a very handsome boy. At Catty Shack he is considered to be a wonderful companion cat (“A little love”) and gets along well with the other cats.
Percy can be seen during Catty Shack adoption hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please call 928-778-6951 if interested in Percy.
