Pets in Need: Chewie

Chewie is very outgoing and always ready to greet new people as soon as she sees them. She has spent her six years on earth to develop her sweet temperament. She is gorgeous and her outside radiance matches her inner beauty.

When Chewie was relinquished to United Animal Friends, she was matted and needed to be shaved. However, her current lion cut will soon grow back into her former thick, luxurious coat.

Chewie is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and recently had a dental cleaning.

If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about her on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website.