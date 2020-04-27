Obituary Notice: Colleen C. Madill
Originally Published: April 27, 2020 1:42 p.m.
Colleen C. Madill, age 98 of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on April 17, 2020, in Chino Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation, in Chino Valley, is in charge of the final arrangements.
