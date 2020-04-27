OFFERS
Haddad: We are not necessarily in the same boat during this pandemic

Survivors of the Titanic. (Public Domain photo)

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: April 27, 2020 7:04 p.m.

It was her maiden voyage. The RMS Titanic left England for New York on April 10, 1912 with an estimated 2,227 people on board. At the time, she was the largest passenger steamship in the world.

Four days later at 11:40 p.m. the ocean liner struck an iceberg and sank in less than three hours.

She was designed to carry 32 lifeboats, but this number was reduced to 20. The reasons for having so few lifeboats are debated to this day. There were reports that the deck would be too cluttered and the Titanic’s operators, White Star Line, wanted the ship to have clean lines. It was more likely a combination of outdated safety regulations and complacency by the White Star Line.

Of the 2,227 people on the Titanic, more than 1,500 people died in the cold waters of the North Atlantic — almost two-thirds of the people on board.

Even with only 20 lifeboats, there should have been enough room for about 1,200 people.

Why then did only 712 people survive? Why did 500 more people have to die? Why were they not rescued?

One reason — people didn’t make room for them in the lifeboats.

Lifeboat no. 7 had 28 people in it. It was made to hold 65.

Some deck officers desperately tried giving orders to some lifeboat crew members to come back to the gangplank doors once they were in the water, but the boats just rowed away — some with only 12 people on board.

Something I have heard often during this pandemic is, “We are all in the same boat.”

But that’s not necessarily true. My wife recently made an observation that I think is more accurate, “We are all in the same storm.”

Our boats vary.

Some are in a boat that is leaking because they’ve lost their job or had their income cut.

Others are in a boat that’s stable, comfortable and well supplied.

Some are all alone without companionship or enough to nourish them emotionally or physically.

If you are in a sturdy boat during the storm, consider using your stimulus check or other means to help others who feel like they are one rocking motion away from capsizing and drowning.

There are many worthy local nonprofit organizations in the quad-city area who are struggling to help those who are trying to stay afloat. Or perhaps you know that your neighbor across the street has lost their job. Maybe you don’t even know your neighbors very well. This might be a perfect time to reflect on the words, “I was a stranger, and ye took me in.”

If you have means to help your neighbor, there is no better time to make room in your lifeboat. It might be the best memory you have from this pandemic.

Richard Haddad is the editor of Prescott News Network, which includes The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

