OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 27
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County remains at 76 confirmed cases, CDC releases 6 new symptoms

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 27, 2020 10:24 a.m.

Yavapai County has tested 2,256 residents, with 2,180 tests negative and 76 positives, six recoveries and one death, according to a release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is reporting 77 cases, however, YCCHS said there is incomplete information to complete contact tracing.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and eight persons under investigation (PUI) as of Sunday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with nine PUIs on West Campus, two on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 17, and other quad cities are listed at 11 as of Monday morning.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 66,543 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 6,716 positive cases and 275 deaths.

A MESSAGE FROM ADHS DIRECTOR

Arizona Department of Health Services has been closely monitoring COVID-19 spread throughout Arizona, ADHS Director Cara M. Christ wrote in an April 23 blog post. Commercial labs, hospital labs, and Arizona State Public Health Laboratory continue to provide diagnostic testing. Rapidly identifying cases, case follow up, and contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities. This requires an increase in the state’s testing capacity.

There is capacity at our laboratories across the state to test more Arizonans. Laboratories like Sonora Quest, Arizona State University, and Mayo Clinic have indicated they can run more tests. However, up until now, the limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and test collection supplies, such as nasal swabs and viral transport media, has been a significant barrier to increased testing.

Arizona is not alone; there continues to be a national shortage of those supplies. The good news is that our partners have indicated they are now able to obtain the supplies needed to perform additional testing because the supply chain is opening up, Christ wrote.

ADHS issued updated standing orders, expanding the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19. Previously, this order was limited to high-risk individuals and those with specific symptoms. Most providers offering testing are doctor’s offices and can determine if you qualify for testing.

6 NEW VIRUS SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released six new symptoms for coronavirus.

Previously, the CDC only had fever, cough, and shortness of breath as possible symptoms for COVID-19.

Symptoms now also include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coronavirus Update: 75 cases in Yavapai County; health services expands testing criteria
COVID-19 Update: 73 confirmed cases; why physical distancing and masks?
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 75 confirmed cases, what do patients have in common?
Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries