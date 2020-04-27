COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County remains at 76 confirmed cases, CDC releases 6 new symptoms

Yavapai County has tested 2,256 residents, with 2,180 tests negative and 76 positives, six recoveries and one death, according to a release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is reporting 77 cases, however, YCCHS said there is incomplete information to complete contact tracing.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and eight persons under investigation (PUI) as of Sunday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with nine PUIs on West Campus, two on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 17, and other quad cities are listed at 11 as of Monday morning.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 66,543 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 6,716 positive cases and 275 deaths.

A MESSAGE FROM ADHS DIRECTOR

Arizona Department of Health Services has been closely monitoring COVID-19 spread throughout Arizona, ADHS Director Cara M. Christ wrote in an April 23 blog post. Commercial labs, hospital labs, and Arizona State Public Health Laboratory continue to provide diagnostic testing. Rapidly identifying cases, case follow up, and contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities. This requires an increase in the state’s testing capacity.

There is capacity at our laboratories across the state to test more Arizonans. Laboratories like Sonora Quest, Arizona State University, and Mayo Clinic have indicated they can run more tests. However, up until now, the limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and test collection supplies, such as nasal swabs and viral transport media, has been a significant barrier to increased testing.

Arizona is not alone; there continues to be a national shortage of those supplies. The good news is that our partners have indicated they are now able to obtain the supplies needed to perform additional testing because the supply chain is opening up, Christ wrote.

ADHS issued updated standing orders, expanding the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19. Previously, this order was limited to high-risk individuals and those with specific symptoms. Most providers offering testing are doctor’s offices and can determine if you qualify for testing.

6 NEW VIRUS SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released six new symptoms for coronavirus.

Previously, the CDC only had fever, cough, and shortness of breath as possible symptoms for COVID-19.

Symptoms now also include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.