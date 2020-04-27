OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 27
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 could lead to reductions in Arizona school funding

Dormant school buses are secured at a facility Friday, April 17, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. It took a decade for Arizona lawmakers to restore much of the school funding they cut in the wake of the Great Recession. Now, education leaders fear a looming recession created by the coronavirus could once again mean reductions in school funding. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Dormant school buses are secured at a facility Friday, April 17, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. It took a decade for Arizona lawmakers to restore much of the school funding they cut in the wake of the Great Recession. Now, education leaders fear a looming recession created by the coronavirus could once again mean reductions in school funding. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 27, 2020 6:50 a.m.

PHOENIX — Education leaders around Arizona fear a looming recession created by the coronavirus could once again mean reductions in school funding.

From 2008 to 2015, Arizona slashed more money for schools compared to any other state, dropping funding per student by about 36.6%.

The cuts brought criticism from some state education leaders.

It eventually prompted the #RedForEd movement in 2018, when teachers protested at the state Capitol for a week and brought public education to a halt.

Since then, lawmakers have returned some of the money cut since 2008 to the state's education budget, but funding is still not back to pre-recession levels, according to the Arizona Republic.

"We have not even taken a step forward from where we were in 2008," said Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union. "Any talk of reduction just needs to go out the window."

photo

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey serves meals to school children Thursday, March 19, 2020, outside Sunset Elementary School in Phoenix. It took a decade for Arizona lawmakers to restore much of the school funding they cut in the wake of the Great Recession. Now, education leaders fear a looming recession created by the coronavirus could once again mean reductions in school funding. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The Republic reports the state already is anticipating an estimated $1.1 billion budget shortfall, which could affect education funding.

A decrease in sales tax revenue also will hurt school funding.

State lawmakers passed a basic budget last month for the next fiscal year before adjourning because of the coronavirus, but intend to return to the Capitol when it's safe to do so.

"I really think it continues to be our priority to protect and fund K-12 education," said Sen. Kate Brophy-McGee, R-Phoenix.

Gov. Doug Ducey promised teachers a 20% raise by 2020, and the budget passed by the Legislature in March includes $175 million for teacher raises.

The budget also includes $67 million in funding for what's called district additional assistance, flexible funding for schools that can be used for small building repairs, textbooks, technology and more.

photo

A runner passes a school closed sign Friday, April 24, 2020, in Phoenix. It took a decade for Arizona lawmakers to restore much of the school funding they cut in the wake of the Great Recession. Now, education leaders fear a looming recession created by the coronavirus could once again mean reductions in school funding. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee already is forecasting a $9 per student decrease in Prop. 301 revenue for fiscal year 2021, an education sales tax, a 2% decrease from the current budget year.

School leaders say many Arizona school buildings already are in disrepair because of years of inadequate funding.

And several school districts are suing the state over capital funding, saying Arizona isn't fulfilling its constitutional duty to maintain public school buildings.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Editorial: What would you be willing to give up to educate our children?
Teachers express overwhelming support for strike
Gov. Brewer vetoes school funding to force increase
Arizona school officials brace for budget cuts
Arizona universities saw some of deepest cuts, biggest tuition hikes since recession
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries