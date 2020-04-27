OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 27
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona has 1 day with no reported coronavirus deaths

The Army Corps of Engineers work on lighting and other possible issues as they get the currently dormant St. Luke's Hospital ready for reopening for the possible surge of coronavirus patients Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Army Corps of Engineers work on lighting and other possible issues as they get the currently dormant St. Luke's Hospital ready for reopening for the possible surge of coronavirus patients Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
Originally Published: April 27, 2020 7:24 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Contractors overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are completing the rehabilitation of a shuttered Phoenix hospital planned to house coronavirus patients. The work comes amid signs a spike of cases may not emerge in Arizona and as Gov. Doug Ducey nears a decision on whether to ease his closure and stay at home orders.

The $4.1 million rehabilitation of St. Luke's Medical Center should be done by the end of the week and handed to the state Department of Health Services.

Health Services officials on Monday reported no new virus deaths for the first time in a month, holding steady at 275. The state reported its first death on March 21 and had only two other days without deaths before Monday. Confirmed cases climbed to 6,716 with 190 new cases.

Last week saw a major surge of deaths, with three days of 20 or more.

Ducey issued a stay at home order for all non-essential activities on March 30, after closing schools until next fall, ordering bars, restaurants and movie theaters to close and taking a series of other steps. He's expected to decide this week whether to end or ease the stay-home order or loosen other restrictions.

He said he will take his cue from Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, who had been monitoring key data to determine if it is safe to reopen a state economy that has seen nearly 420,000 people lose their jobs.

"Anything we do will be very gradual," Christ said in a Friday interview. "Kind of like we opened the elective surgeries this week, we might take steps like that – its not a full phase one opening. But it would be things that keep the public safe that potentially we could open."

photo

A contract worker walks along a hallway as he is joined by the Army Corps of Engineers as they get the currently dormant St. Luke's Hospital ready for reopening for the possible surge of coronavirus patients Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The work at St. Luke's is among a series of steps to prevent an overload of the state's medical system. Hospitals have also been ordered by Ducey to boost capacity by 50%, sites have been chosen for overflow patients and a "surge line" that helps spread out patients among the state's hospitals has now been running for a week.

That system has helped hospitals like Flagstaff Medical Center, which has been inundated with patients mainly from the Navajo Nation, where a major virus outbreak has been underway.

"In some cases the surge line was able to help them so that the patients could remain up there closer to home if necessary, but that's exactly what that line is for," Christ said. "To reduce the pressure and bring them down to the central or southern region, if, there's available capacity."

At St. Luke's, a 254-bed hospital that was closed late last year, the Army Corps has been overseeing the overhaul. It wasn't as easy as expected, said Col. Daryll Fust, who is overseeing the project.

"The problem is everybody is under the impression that the hospital was in great shape when they closed the door in November," Fust said. "But we found a litany of issues that has been basically deferred by the owners because they knew they were closing for quite a long while."

Those included major plumbing issues, "miles and miles" of heating and cooling ducts where virtually every actuator had failed and major components needed replacing or repair, as well as electrical issues.

Fust said the Corps should complete the work by Friday.

"We're trying to return it to a functional status, but also taking care of all the things that weren't working before and all the troubles that we found along the way," he said.

Christ said the state has identified a Walgreens warehouse in Flagstaff and a former Dillard's department store at the closed Fiesta Mall in Mesa as emergency hospital locations. They could be opened within weeks if needed to care for patients leaving regular hospitals but still too sick to go home. The Tucson Convention Center also is being considered.

It isn't clear yet whether Arizona has reached its peak, Christ said.

As of Monday, 1,000 people were hospitalized, with 200 on ventilators to help them breathe. In addition to the spike in deaths, new cases continued to climb last week, but tracking of emergency room visits of people with COVID-like illnesses has decreased since late March.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

This story has been corrected to show the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is 200, not 481.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Leader of Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic quits
State seeks staffing for hospital set to reopen in crisis
Arizona man dies after using chloroquine to self-medicate against coronavirus
New wave of infections threatens to collapse Japan hospitals
Gov. Ducey orders Arizona hospitals to begin increasing bed capacity amid coronavirus pandemic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries