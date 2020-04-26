Public comments can still be heard during Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meetings
Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meetings have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, public participation is still possible and encouraged, the Board of Supervisors said in a recent press release.
The Yavapai County Clerk of the Board has provided the following instructions for commenting on an upcoming agenda item.
WRITTEN COMMENTS
In order to provide a way for public comments to be heard by the Board of Supervisors on current agenda items, residents can provide them in writing to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us prior to 12:00 p.m. the day before the scheduled meeting. The comments will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors.
SPEAKING BY PHONE
Anyone that would like to speak on a matter concerning a hearing item can provide a phone number via email to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us 48 hours prior to the meeting. The requesting party will be called into the meeting by the meeting administrator and the provided phone number will appear on the screen.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these difficult times and wish you good health," the supervisors wrote in the release.
Board of Supervisor meetings may be viewed at: http://www.yavapai.us/meetings/video-list.
Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 9 a.m.
Information provided by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.
