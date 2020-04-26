OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, April 26
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Public comments can still be heard during Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meetings

Anyone that would like to speak on a matter concerning a Yavapai County Board of Supervisors hearing item can provide a phone number via email to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us 48 hours prior to the meeting. Residents can also submit written comments to be heard by the board on current agenda items by sending them to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us prior to 12 p.m. the day before the scheduled meeting.

Anyone that would like to speak on a matter concerning a Yavapai County Board of Supervisors hearing item can provide a phone number via email to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us 48 hours prior to the meeting. Residents can also submit written comments to be heard by the board on current agenda items by sending them to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us prior to 12 p.m. the day before the scheduled meeting.

Originally Published: April 26, 2020 6:50 p.m.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meetings have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, public participation is still possible and encouraged, the Board of Supervisors said in a recent press release.

The Yavapai County Clerk of the Board has provided the following instructions for commenting on an upcoming agenda item.

WRITTEN COMMENTS

In order to provide a way for public comments to be heard by the Board of Supervisors on current agenda items, residents can provide them in writing to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us prior to 12:00 p.m. the day before the scheduled meeting. The comments will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors.

SPEAKING BY PHONE

Anyone that would like to speak on a matter concerning a hearing item can provide a phone number via email to clerkofboard.web@yavapai.us 48 hours prior to the meeting. The requesting party will be called into the meeting by the meeting administrator and the provided phone number will appear on the screen.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these difficult times and wish you good health," the supervisors wrote in the release.

Board of Supervisor meetings may be viewed at: http://www.yavapai.us/meetings/video-list.

Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 9 a.m.

Information provided by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mr. Davis, let the people speak
Editorial: Mr. Davis, let the people speak
Let the people speak
Board accepts Supervisor Smith's resignation
Yavapai County emergency proclamation extended for 60 days
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries