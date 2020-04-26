OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, April 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
76 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yavapai County, health services says
More information about antibody testing

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 26, 2020 12:48 p.m.

photo

Sunday, April 26, 2020, update from Yavapai County Community Health Services. (Screenshot)

Yavapai County has tested 2,237 residents, with 2,161 tests negative (96.6%) and 76 positives, six recoveries and one death, according to a release from Yavapai County Community Health Services on Sunday morning.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and six persons under investigation (PUI) as of Saturday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with six PUIs on West Campus, one on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Prescott Valley has seen 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Prescott has 16.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 62,508 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 6,526 positive cases and 275 deaths.

ANTIBODY TESTING

The tests do have the potential to relay valuable information about who might already have immunity and how widely COVID-19 has spread.

But so far, the tests are not widely available — and many of those that are available do not work as advertised, according to a YCCHS release on Sunday morning.

This is one reason why health experts have been cautious about making sweeping claims that antibody tests can necessarily identify those who are immune, even if scientists think it’s highly likely that a person with antibodies will have at least partial immunity for some period of time.

“We don’t want to be providing people with false confidence or incorrect information,” the release states.

Other tests try to do something similar, but in a more user-friendly platform.

Many rapid serology tests, for instance, look a bit like pregnancy tests, but instead of using a urine sample, require the user to add a small amount of blood. As the liquid moves through the test strip, COVID-19 antibodies, if present, encounter viral proteins, with a positive result popping up as a colored band.

ACCURACY

So just how accurate are COVID-19 antibody tests?

Poor accuracy has plagued many of the first tests that companies developed. The problems boil down to bad reagents, or the materials the tests use, and a general lack of validation to know whether the tests work, according to a YCCHS release.

The FDA is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to assess serological tests. According to a CDC website, results are expected in late April.

As of April 24, the FDA has given emergency use authorization, or EUA, to four antibody tests, including a point-of-care cartridge test from Cellex, a lab-based ELISA from Mount Sinai and a high-throughput test from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

