Rants & Raves: April 26, 2020

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 6:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • Those among us who selfishly hoarded everything from potatoes to paper products can now do a good thing. Take all that excess food to the local food banks - they are in trouble!
  • Rave for Richard Haddad and his positive column about 2 brothers, a fence and a wise carpenter. Thank you for starting our day off building bridges!
  • Wouldn’t it be nice if the City would complete one road project before starting four new ones?
  • Some people are still comparing this disease to the flu, and we have a president who wonders if we should drink disinfectant to kill it. We’ve lost 50,000 Americans to it in less than a month! It’s not the flu!
  • Governor...Open Prescott businesses. We are not a “hot spot”. Elderly have the option to stay indoors. People need to get to work & earn a paycheck. Each city is unique & should not all be treated alike.
  • Thank you Governor Ducey. We need strong, intelligent, data-based leadership to protect the people of Arizona. You have the support of many.
  • I can’t decide if it is time to reread Camus’ ‘The Plague’ or Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe.
  • Wearing a mask in public is meant to protect others from persons who may have the virus, but no symptoms. Please show concern and respect for your neighbors and wear a mask.
  • The one sure way to make drugs more dangerous is to make them illegal. You know this, I know this, and lawmakers know this. They’re building their careers on the bodies of our children. Why are you helping them?
  • Hope Fox News fans are keeping track of all their reporting that had to be walked-back or revised. Such irresponsible “journalism” can endanger people’s lives.
  • Confirmed cases are low in Yavapai County. So why continue physical distancing and masks? Hmmm ... Maybe because IT’S WORKING?
  • Mr. Haddad, Thank you for the tale of the wise carpenter. It was very uplifting and reminded me very much of one particular Carpenter/Shepherd from the Bible.
  • As of April 19th, AZ DHS reported that 52,398 people have been tested for the Corona Virus. That is 7% of our state’s population! But we are going to open up the state May 1 anyway. Really??
  • Thank you Governor Ducey for not yet letting the uprisings influence your duty to safeguard all Arizonan’s from this coronavirus pandemic. We’re not “brave” enough to take on this deadly virus. The virus laughs at bravado!
  • We’re not happy with Judge Lanza’s logic to turn down the request to collect initiative signatures online. He thinks signatures can be collected face-to-face between now and July 2? The corona virus threat will be ongoing beyond July.
  • The June 8th projection to “reopen” the state was made before the gathering of the idiots, I mean, patriots, in Phoenix over the weekend. I wonder how far they set us back.
  • Our local Costco deserves a lot of praise for being so well organized, very well stocked with everything (even TP), and well-staffed with always pleasant and helpful employees. They have really got it all together!
  • Every facet of American life will be burdened by the debt explosion. Look out below!!
  • Editorial cartoon Rosie the Nurse: I am all for celebrating women. I have a wife and 4 daughters. But I’m also a nurse. Why can’t anyone in the 21st century understand that there are MANY men who are just as valuable? We are nurses. Period.

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

