Obituary: Robert C. Weiss (Bob)
Robert C. Weiss (Bob), passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Ruth; daughters, Dawn and Marjie and son, Aaron. He also has 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, all of whom were a big enjoyment of his life. He served in the United States Air Force in the Radio Group Mobile, stationed in Germany where he met Ruth and started their family. Upon being released from service, they moved to Arizona where they eventually settled in Prescott. He started working in the Title Insurance industry, which became a lifetime career and passion. The family continued to grow and enjoy time together at the cabin in Prescott. Bob was actively involved in community service and outreach and a supporting member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley. He was a frequent contributor to the Daily Courier. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of the Valley. A Veteran Memorial service will be planned later when the family is able to do so in Prescott.
Information provided by survivors.
