Obituary: Patricia Hill Tolley
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 6:18 p.m.
Patricia Hill Tolley died January 14, 2020 after a short illness. Pat was born and raised in Prescott. Her parents were George and Helen Hill. Her grandparents were Sam and Ammie Hill. She is survived by her husband, Jim, her three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Information provided by survivors.
