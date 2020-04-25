Obituary Notice: Jack Edwin Baker
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 6:17 p.m.
Jack Edwin Baker was born April 30, 1929 in Marion, Ohio and passed away on April 22, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
