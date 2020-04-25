Obituary: Gerry Klaras

Gerry Klaras 1949-2020 Sometime in the afternoon of Monday, April 13, 2020, Jesus opened His arms to welcome home His boy, Gerry Klaras. As the angels sang to welcome him, and in Praises to God, one voice surely rose above the rest: Gerry’s own. He likes it loud! As Gerry’s wife, now widow, I can tell you he was the bravest man I ever knew. He served honorably in active combat in the U.S. Army in Viet Nam. He worked for fifty years in a dangerous trade as an electrical lineman and troubleman. Forty seven of those years were with Arizona Public Service, for whom he was working, still, on the day he left this earth. Gerry sincerely, wholeheartedly, loved his job! He loved his co-workers, even his bosses! I never once heard him speak a negative word about any of you. But his great delight, at the end of some work days, was to be able to tell about how he was given the opportunity to help someone in need. The struggling young couple whose electricity went out, the elderly person who was lonely and in need of a kind word. Gerry took the time for them, and the joy of it showed on his face and in his eyes. Yup...he’s in Heaven now. There is no doubt. He loved us, his family. Gerry thanked me for serving him the most humble meal. I thanked him, far too little, for working so hard to provide for us for so many, many years. I thank him now. Our sons Rick and Ben have said he was the best Dad they ever could have asked for. His Love for them, his generosity toward them knew no bounds. They love and miss him so much. Always will. Rick’s wife, Shenyah, burst into tears when I told her the news. Theirs was not a merely cordial relationship. She loved him, too. Our granddaughter, Lilly, was the apple of his eye. He has seven pictures of her in his room. Need I say more? Our grandson, Zen, was Gerry’s good buddy when we visited them in Portland. Grandpa would take the kids out for breakfast, and we always had a wonderful time. And I can’t forget his coffee pals down at the St. Michael’s. Breakfast and fun with them were one of Gerry’s great pleasures in life. Thank you, guys, for giving him such great entertainment! He always came home with a smile. Don Standhardt was a standout friend to Gerry. He loved that guy. One time Don’s wife, Katie, went out to their garage to find Don and Gerry in their lounge chairs, both snoring away. They were so comfortable with one another. Don gave good advice. His brother Tom and wife, Helen, were special to him. Gerry’s aim with Tom was always to get him laughing. And when they got going, they couldn’t stop. Gerry also leaves behind two beloved and beautiful sisters, Mary Lou Roberts of Georgetown, S.C., and Maggie Wimmer of Las Vegas, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews, whom he enjoyed. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Sr. and Eva Klaras, and sister, Bonnie Zender. As for me, Vonnie, I just now realized something. My job was just to help keep all this rolling. Which has been the finest ministry of my life. Thank you, Lord, for giving us Gerry, and for saving his soul, that he may live with You for all eternity. Gone, much too soon. John 3:16 Psalm 91 Memorial gifts may be given to Prescott, AZ Salvation Army. To view or contribute to Gerry’s Memorial page, please visit memories.net and search for Gerry Klaras.





