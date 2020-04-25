Obituary: Esther Lucille (Shamy) Leitner

Esther Lucille (Shamy) Leitner - June 10, 1927 - April 5, 2020 Born in Toledo, Ohio on June 10, 1927 to George Shamy and Wilma Landin.

Esther married Blaine Leitner of Toledo. They moved with three children to Phoenix in 1959.





Esther is preceded in death by her sons, Edward Leitner and Donald Leitner and grandsons, Erik Kincaid and John Leitner. Esther is survived by her daughter, Lynne Kincaid (Russ) of Prescott; daughter-in-law, Pilla Leitner of Norway; grandchildren, Neal Leitner of Vermont, Deanna Leitner of San Francisco and Chris Leitner of Phoenix.



Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Esther’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.





