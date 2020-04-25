Obituary: Ben F. Satran

Ben F. Satran, III was born in Phoenix, Ariz. on November 2, 1933 (Third Generation Arizonan) to Ben F. Satran Jr. and Madge G. Butler Satran. Ben passed away March 25, 2020 in Mayer, Ariz., at the age of 86. Ben lived his entire life in Arizona. He was a veteran of the Korean War. In the late 50’s and 60’s he participated in the Midget Auto Racing circuit as a mechanic and driver racing at Manzanita Speedway in Phoenix and tracks in California. He worked 65 years in the aerospace industry and retired as General Manager from May Industries, Inc. in 1997. After his retirement he and his brother opened Satran Technical Enterprises in Mayer, where he worked until his passing. He was past President of Arizona Tooling and Machining Association and Highway 69 Chamber of Commerce. Ben loved the outdoors, his animals and gardening. He would never turn down an abandoned animal or one that a person could no longer keep, he would take them and give the animal a home. Ben is survived by his sister, Shirley Claridge (Harmon); brother, Victor Satran (Marcy); two nieces and three nephews. Ben was loved by his family and friends, “He was a good guy and straight shooter” and he will be missed. Services for Ben will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.