Obituary: Alicia Ashley Vendela
Alicia Ashley Vendela, 23, of Prescott, Arizona, was born on September 27th, 1996 and her beautiful soul left us to watch over us on April 10th, 2020. She is survived by her father, Robbin Vendela and her sisters, Samantha and Rachel. She is joined by her mother Robin Vendela, her grandmothers, Faysie and Elizabeth and her uncle Rick. We will forever remember Alicia as being incredibly loving, loyal, and kind. Alicia spent most of her adult life caring for others as a CNA. Alicia so deeply loved her family, friends, and her dog Oreo. Alicia always found comfort in art, reading, nature, travel and expressing her undoubtedly gorgeous fashion sense. Alicia’s life was too short, but her love was infinite and unconditional. She will be so greatly missed.
Information provided by survivors.
