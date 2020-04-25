OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 25
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing popular with Prescott residents

Dr. Hojat Askari talks with a patient in her car Saturday, April 25, 2020. Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing is taking place seven days a week during business hours at Thumb Butte Medical Center in Prescott. The antibody test is administered through a finger prick while patients wait in their cars. It takes about 15 minutes to get the results. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Dr. Hojat Askari talks with a patient in her car Saturday, April 25, 2020. Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing is taking place seven days a week during business hours at Thumb Butte Medical Center in Prescott. The antibody test is administered through a finger prick while patients wait in their cars. It takes about 15 minutes to get the results. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 7:18 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Drive Thru Covid 19 Rapid Antibody Testing

A line of cars could be seen off Willow Creek Road Friday and Saturday as Prescott area residents arrived to take advantage of drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing.

Thumb Butte Medical Center started offering the drive-thru service after it was able to obtain test kits recently given emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Testing is key to fighting the pandemic,” Dr. Hojat Askari, the center’s medical director said. “That’s why we spent weeks working with various government agencies and companies to bring this test to the Prescott area.”

photo

This test kit shows a negative result. (Thumb Butte Medical Center/Courtesy)

According to the FDA, testing to see if people have antibodies in their blood is not the same as testing to see if they are infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“The rapid antibody tests indicate whether or not a patient has been exposed to COVID-19 or is currently infected.” Askari explained. “It also shows if one has never had it.”

WHAT ARE ANTIBODIES

Antibodies are like breadcrumbs left behind. They are the body’s way of remembering how it responded to an infection so it can attack it again if necessary. If a person has the COVID-19 leftover antibodies in their blood, it theoretically means they have immune cells available to fight the virus, which might lower the risk of getting sick. Broader testing in the state could give researchers a better sense of how many residents have been infected, how widely it has spread and how deadly it is.

This data could then be used to predict who might be immune if COVID-19 cases spike again in the fall. There is little public data about the accuracy of the rapid antibody tests.

Some medical experts are concerned rapid tests might give people false reassurances by indicating they have immunity to the virus. The more accurate “PCR” molecular test takes longer to get results. It uses a nose or throat swab to show whether a person was infected with the virus at the time the test was given.

The rapid antibody test is administered through a simple finger prick to draw a blood sample, which is then deposited in a cartridge with a prepared solution that will cause a reaction. About 15 minutes later, the cartridge tells whether the patient has had COVID-19.

FREE TESTING FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

The center is offering the tests to first responders for free, including local police, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters. Dr. Askari said he tested more than 100 local first responders on Friday and Saturday.

“They do important work in our community,” Askari said. “I am happy to test them for free.”

Area resident Barbara Stuckey drove through the testing unit Friday.

“The entire process took maybe 10 or 15 minutes,” Stuckey said. “This is in an effort to have everyone in the community tested. Super-efficient process.”

Askari said his team tested more than 600 people by Saturday afternoon when the drive-thru unit was open, with 85% of those tested never having been exposed to COVID-19.

“About five patients tested positive, 10 inconclusive, Askari said. “So those people and about 25 patients who were symptomatic were send to the PCR Fisher machine for confirmatory testing,” Askari said.

Thumb Butte Medical Center is providing drive-thru testing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at their Prescott location, 3124 Willow Creek Rd. No appointment necessary and patients should bring their insurance information. For more information, call 928-445-7085.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fears of 'Wild West' as COVID-19 blood tests hit the market
UArizona to offer optional COVID-19 testing to faculty, staff and students
Telemedicine key tool amid COVID-19 crisis expected to enhance future health care options
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 75 confirmed cases, what do patients have in common?
Arizona confirms man in 20s is state's 2nd virus case
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries