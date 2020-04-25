Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing popular with Prescott residents

Photo Gallery Drive Thru Covid 19 Rapid Antibody Testing

A line of cars could be seen off Willow Creek Road Friday and Saturday as Prescott area residents arrived to take advantage of drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antibody testing.

Thumb Butte Medical Center started offering the drive-thru service after it was able to obtain test kits recently given emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Testing is key to fighting the pandemic,” Dr. Hojat Askari, the center’s medical director said. “That’s why we spent weeks working with various government agencies and companies to bring this test to the Prescott area.”

According to the FDA, testing to see if people have antibodies in their blood is not the same as testing to see if they are infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“The rapid antibody tests indicate whether or not a patient has been exposed to COVID-19 or is currently infected.” Askari explained. “It also shows if one has never had it.”

WHAT ARE ANTIBODIES

Antibodies are like breadcrumbs left behind. They are the body’s way of remembering how it responded to an infection so it can attack it again if necessary. If a person has the COVID-19 leftover antibodies in their blood, it theoretically means they have immune cells available to fight the virus, which might lower the risk of getting sick. Broader testing in the state could give researchers a better sense of how many residents have been infected, how widely it has spread and how deadly it is.

This data could then be used to predict who might be immune if COVID-19 cases spike again in the fall. There is little public data about the accuracy of the rapid antibody tests.

Some medical experts are concerned rapid tests might give people false reassurances by indicating they have immunity to the virus. The more accurate “PCR” molecular test takes longer to get results. It uses a nose or throat swab to show whether a person was infected with the virus at the time the test was given.

The rapid antibody test is administered through a simple finger prick to draw a blood sample, which is then deposited in a cartridge with a prepared solution that will cause a reaction. About 15 minutes later, the cartridge tells whether the patient has had COVID-19.

FREE TESTING FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

The center is offering the tests to first responders for free, including local police, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters. Dr. Askari said he tested more than 100 local first responders on Friday and Saturday.

“They do important work in our community,” Askari said. “I am happy to test them for free.”

Area resident Barbara Stuckey drove through the testing unit Friday.

“The entire process took maybe 10 or 15 minutes,” Stuckey said. “This is in an effort to have everyone in the community tested. Super-efficient process.”

Askari said his team tested more than 600 people by Saturday afternoon when the drive-thru unit was open, with 85% of those tested never having been exposed to COVID-19.

“About five patients tested positive, 10 inconclusive, Askari said. “So those people and about 25 patients who were symptomatic were send to the PCR Fisher machine for confirmatory testing,” Askari said.

Thumb Butte Medical Center is providing drive-thru testing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at their Prescott location, 3124 Willow Creek Rd. No appointment necessary and patients should bring their insurance information. For more information, call 928-445-7085.