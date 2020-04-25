Coronavirus Update: 75 cases in Yavapai County; health services expands testing criteria

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Saturday there were no new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the county, standing at 75 confirmed.

However, Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 76 confirmed cases in Yavapai County, so YCCHS is investigating, according to a release.

There have been 2,196 residents tested for COVID-19 in Yavapai County with 2,121 negative outcomes (96.6%), six recoveries and one death.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations, with six PUIs in Prescott and three in Prescott Valley.

Case locations include Prescott (16), Prescott Valley (16), Cottonwood (9), Sedona (9) and Mayer (6), among others.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports two hospitalizations and 10 persons under investigation (PUI) as of late Friday.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 62,508 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 6,280 positive cases and 273 deaths.

TESTING

ADHS is starting to expanding testing criteria.

To ensure that providers and labs can test all Arizonans that want to be tested, ADHS has been working to provide additional support to increase testing capacity in Arizona:

-Issued updated standing orders, expanding the criteria for testing to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19. Previously, this order was limited to high-risk individuals and those with specific symptoms;

-Partnered with laboratories, such as Sonora Quest Laboratories, TGen, and the University of Arizona to provide additional funding to increase their lab capacity and will continue to work with other partner labs, as needed;

-Sent out messaging to labs statewide to remove any restrictions on testing if they have adequate testing supplies and PPE;

-Continue to communicate with healthcare providers about expanding testing to all Arizonans; and

-Distributed 15 rapid testing machines throughout the state, which provide results within 15 minutes and work with federal partners to get additional testing kits to support these machines.

FOOD PANTRY

A pop-up food pantry will be available at Prescott Gateway Mall starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 26.

The goal of the pantry is to distribute 500 boxes of food for families with four or five members.

Central Church is providing all food, and Pralines of Prescott will co-host. The organizers are looking for volunteers to help staff this event.

Approximately 10 more volunteers are needed. Volunteers must arrive at 7:30 a.m. and stay until approximately 11:30 a.m. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older but not older than 60 per current CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, visit hopeforthecity.tv.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.