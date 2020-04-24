OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 24
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YCSO in search of auto theft suspect

On April 12, between 8:30 pm. and 10:30 p.m., an unidentified male subject entered a home in the 1700 block of Kerley Lane in Cottonwood and removed keys for a white 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The male subject entered the Speedway and purchased the items that same evening just after 11 p.m. The subject is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, approximately 150 pounds with black hair. (YCSO)

On April 12, between 8:30 pm. and 10:30 p.m., an unidentified male subject entered a home in the 1700 block of Kerley Lane in Cottonwood and removed keys for a white 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The male subject entered the Speedway and purchased the items that same evening just after 11 p.m. The subject is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, approximately 150 pounds with black hair. (YCSO)

Originally Published: April 24, 2020 2:03 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying an auto theft suspect.

On April 12, between 8:30 pm. and 10:30 p.m., an unidentified male subject entered a home in the 1700 block of Kerley Lane in Cottonwood and removed keys for a white 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The suspect then took the vehicle from the garage at the residence, according to a news release.

The vehicle was found abandoned the next morning near Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, according to YCSO. The subject was seen dressed in all black getting out of the vehicle and into a similar van of the same color and drive away on Camino Real towards Rio Mesa Trail.

Upon inspection of the stolen Chrysler, the deputies discovered the engine to be damaged beyond repair. Deputies located a Speedway Gas Station bag with candy wrappers inside the vehicle, which did not belong to the vehicle’s owner. Deputies obtained video footage of the suspect from the Speedway Gas Station in Cottonwood where the candy was purchased. The male subject had entered the Speedway and purchased the items on April 12, 2020, just after 11 p.m. The subject is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, approximately 150 pounds with black hair.

The subject is wanted on charges theft of a means of transportation, burglary, trespassing, and felony criminal damage.

If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn a $300 cash reward. To earn the reward, contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Woman suspected in trailhead burglaries; second woman sought
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS
Second suspect in Cornville burglary already in jail
Stolen truck suspect in custody
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries