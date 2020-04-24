OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 24
Task Force: Two women, one man arrested; 38 fentanyl pills found
Amphetamine, oxycodone pills also seized

From left to right: Steven Lee Carns, 51; Rose Rodriguez, 30; and Mayvi Garcia, 24; all face charges that include at least one count of possession of a narcotic drug for sale. (YCSO)

Jason W. Brooks, for the Courier
Originally Published: April 24, 2020 12:50 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Two women and one man — all Cottonwood residents — were taken into custody from a recent traffic stop and booked on felony charges after police say a large amount of drugs were discovered in the vehicle — including 38 fentanyl pills and oxycodone pills.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Lee Carns, 51; Rose Rodriguez, 30, and Mayvi Garcia, 24, all face charges that include at least one count of possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

April 15, just before midnight, according to the release, a YCSO deputy pulled over a 2002 white Cadillac DeVille for a moving violation on State Route 260 in Camp Verde.

Detectives from the Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking task force, who were investigating Carns, assisted in the arrests.

An officer from the Cottonwood Police Department deployed his K9 partner and received an alert to a narcotics odor from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted to locate the source of the odor.

Detectives found 16 fentanyl pills inside a zippered wallet in the front passenger area, 22 fentanyl pills inside a zippered pouch in the rear passenger area and oxycodone and amphetamine pills.

Additionally, almost three grams of marijuana was seized along with a smoke tube containing fentanyl residue.

The release says Garcia and Rodriguez “essentially denied” knowledge of or involvement with drug sales, with Carns declining to answer any questions.

Detectives found several $20 bills in Carns’ shirt pocket, which is a common denomination of currency utilized in drug sales, according to YCSO.

Garcia’s cell phone had evidence of drug sales by way of text messages, the release states.

Carns was charged with three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of marijuana and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released pending court action.

Garcia was charged with three counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County Superior Court. She remains in custody.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She has been released pending court action.

