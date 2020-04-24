OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, April 24
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 75 confirmed cases, what do patients have in common?

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 24, 2020 11:39 a.m.

To date, Arizona has tested 60,714 people for COVID-19, with 6,045 positive cases with 266 deaths, up 17 overnight, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported in its Friday morning update.

Yavapai County has tested 2,178 residents, with 2,103 tests negative and 75 positives, with two new cases overnight. Two cases reported by YCCHS yesterday were determined to be in a neighboring county.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is reporting three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four persons under investigation (PUI) on the West Campus, and six on the East Campus. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs, and the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two hospitalizations from COVID-19, and nine PUIs.

COMMON CHARACTERISTICS OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

A Journal of the American Medical Association clinical study revealed that most of the people in New York City who were hospitalized due to coronavirus had one or more underlying health issues, YCCHS said.

Health records from 5,700 patients hospitalized within the Northwell Health system – which housed the most patients in the country throughout the pandemic – showed that 94% of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19.

Data taken from March to early April showed that the median age of patients was 63 years old and 53% of all coronavirus patients suffered from hypertension, the most prevalent of the ailments among patients. In addition, 42% of coronavirus patients who had body mass index (BMI) data on file suffered from obesity while 32% of all patients suffered from diabetes.

"COVID-19 is a very serious disease with a very poor outcome for those who have severe infections from it," county officials said in their update. "People with serious chronic disease should take special precaution and seek medical attention early should they start showing signs and symptoms of being infected – including being exposed to someone with the virus."

For more information

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 updates and dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, virtual town hall Friday
COVID-19 Update: 76 confirmed cases in Yavapai County, new guidance on elective surgeries
COVID-19 Update: 73 confirmed cases; why physical distancing and masks?
Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
Yavapai County adjusts COVID-19 numbers down to 69 cases, 5 recovered
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries