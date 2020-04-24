COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 75 confirmed cases, what do patients have in common?

To date, Arizona has tested 60,714 people for COVID-19, with 6,045 positive cases with 266 deaths, up 17 overnight, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported in its Friday morning update.

Yavapai County has tested 2,178 residents, with 2,103 tests negative and 75 positives, with two new cases overnight. Two cases reported by YCCHS yesterday were determined to be in a neighboring county.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is reporting three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four persons under investigation (PUI) on the West Campus, and six on the East Campus. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs, and the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two hospitalizations from COVID-19, and nine PUIs.

COMMON CHARACTERISTICS OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

A Journal of the American Medical Association clinical study revealed that most of the people in New York City who were hospitalized due to coronavirus had one or more underlying health issues, YCCHS said.

Health records from 5,700 patients hospitalized within the Northwell Health system – which housed the most patients in the country throughout the pandemic – showed that 94% of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19.

Data taken from March to early April showed that the median age of patients was 63 years old and 53% of all coronavirus patients suffered from hypertension, the most prevalent of the ailments among patients. In addition, 42% of coronavirus patients who had body mass index (BMI) data on file suffered from obesity while 32% of all patients suffered from diabetes.

"COVID-19 is a very serious disease with a very poor outcome for those who have severe infections from it," county officials said in their update. "People with serious chronic disease should take special precaution and seek medical attention early should they start showing signs and symptoms of being infected – including being exposed to someone with the virus."

For more information

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 updates and dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.