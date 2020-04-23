OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

#StopFentanylNow campaign is not over

Rep. Steve Pierce, R-Prescott, explains his legislation (HB2036) on mandatory prison time for fentanyl and heroin offenses on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to members of the House Judiciary Committee. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Rep. Steve Pierce, R-Prescott, explains his legislation (HB2036) on mandatory prison time for fentanyl and heroin offenses on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to members of the House Judiciary Committee. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 23, 2020 8 p.m.

In the fall of 2018, The Daily Courier launched the #StopFentanylNow campaign following the deaths of Jake Morales and Gunner Bundrick of Prescott Valley — both 19 — after they unknowingly took what was an accidental overdose of pills containing fentanyl.

They had been given some sort of mimic pills.

The newspaper’s 14-month, #StopFentanylNow campaign published the names, photos and news of the spread of fentanyl in Yavapai County and Arizona, especially news of the drug dealers, on the front page of the newspaper.

The campaign culminated with House Bill 2036 in the 2020 Legislature that would have required mandatory 5-year prison terms for anyone who sells opioids such as fentanyl, among other punishments.

The status of HB 2036 is currently unclear — as the Legislature is adjourned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers will reportedly return to work May 1; however, they may end the session without action on the bills they were working on.

The Daily Courier has pledged to ask that HB2036 be reintroduced in 2021, if it dies this session without action.

Click HERE to read the story about HB2036 at the state Legislature.

Share #StopFentanylNow

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police: 19-year-old PV men died of accidental overdose involving fentanyl
Editorial: Take action, support bill targeting fentanyl drug dealers
#StopFentanylNow campaign year in review
Editorial: #StopFentanylNow with mandatory punishment
Editorial: Some politicians are allowing fentanyl dealers to keep killing our children
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries