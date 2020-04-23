Pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall Sunday

A pop-up food pantry will be available at Prescott Gateway Mall starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

The free food distribution effort is being organized by Prescott’s Central Church through their “Hope for the City” initiative.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said they are trying to provied more than meals.

“We aren’t just sharing food, we’re sharing hope,” Senior Pastor Jud Wilhite said. “People desperately need hope in these uncertain times. It’s such a joy to partner with our community to bring a smile to people’s faces and remind them we are all in this together.”

The mall is located at 3280 Gateway Blvd in Prescott. The free food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and continue to until the food supply is exhausted.

To learn more about Hope for the City and other relief efforts by Central Church, visit hopeforthecity.tv.

Information provided by Central Church.