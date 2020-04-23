Endangered Chino Valley subjects missing as of Tuesday evening

On Tuesday, April 21, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Chino Valley Police officers took a missing persons report on Chino Drive. It was reported David Batten, Elissa Landry and Mitchell Mincks had last been heard from on Sunday, April 19, at approximately 3:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Batten, who is the homeowner, is Landry’s step-father and Mincks is Landry’s boyfriend. An attempt to locate was sent out to law enforcement agencies statewide, according to the Chino Valley Police Department.

On Wednesday, Chino Valley officers returned to Batten’s residence on Chino Drive. Inside, officers discovered evidence indicating foul play and a criminal investigation is underway. Descriptions for the subjects are as follows, according to police:

• Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the name Nick.

• Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She goes by the name Ellie.

• Mincks is 24 years old, 6-foot-1, weighs approximately 206 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Mincks goes by the name Mitch.

It is believed they may be travelling to Iowa in a blue 2013 Subaru Forester bearing Arizona Women Veteran plate “WV1236.”

If any of the involved subjects are seen, do not approach and call 911. If one wishes to remain anonymous, they can report to Yavapai Silent Witness online at yavapaisw.com or by calling 1-800-932-3232.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.