COVID-19 Update: 76 confirmed cases in Yavapai County, new guidance on elective surgeries

Across Arizona, 58,697 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 5,769 positive cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday. The virus has caused 249 deaths in the state, up 20 overnight.

In Yavapai County, 2,149 people have been tested with 76 positive cases, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported in their Thursday morning update.

Test-positive patients are re-interviewed 2-4 weeks after initial interview to check on their recovery. To date, Yavapai County has reported six recoveries and one death, YCCHS said.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is reporting three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with four persons under investigation (PUI) on the West Campus, and six on the East Campus. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs, and the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two hospitalizations from COVID-19, and nine PUIs.

New guidance on elective surgeries

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday elective surgeries will resume May 1 but issued new guidelines through an executive order. With hospitals reporting increased availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and bed capacity the governor is removing restrictions on conducting elective surgeries for hospitals, health care facilities and providers that meet certain preparedness criteria. Facilities that meet the specified standards will need to receive approval from the Department of Health Services before resuming elective surgeries. The order shall be considered for repeal or revision every two weeks. The state’s stay-at-home order is still in effect until April 30, and may be extended by the governor.

Virtual Town Hall for Youth

There will be a Mayor’s Virtual Town Hall Meeting for Youth at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 24 via Zoom video conferencing. Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli will host the virtual event. Speakers will include Leslie Horton, Director of Yavapai County Community Health Services; Joe Howard, PUSD Superintendent; Stan Goligoski, Executive Director of Yavapai County Education Service Agency; and Courtney Osterfelt, Executive Director of The Launchpad Teen Center. In addition, student leaders will share their perspectives. Click here for the Zoom link on prescott-az.gov.

For more information

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

