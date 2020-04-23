OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Corridor Calendar: U.S. Flag retirement bin placed at Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. (Stock art)

A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. (Stock art)

Originally Published: April 23, 2020 7:32 p.m.

Note that due to the restrictions of the coronavirus, changes may be made to the following events.

MAYER

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels is closed to indoor seating. You can place an order by phone and it will be handed to you curbside for lunch hour ONLY. Home delivery to currently registered people is continuing.

The annual Walk-A-Thon for Meals on Wheels is canceled for April 25. It may be rescheduled when restrictions are lifted.

Plant Sale at Meals on Wheels is suspended. The plants are healthy and growing. They will be available when restrictions are lifted.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store — which is temporarily closed.

CORDES LAKES

Ladies Luncheon is in planning stages for May 21 with the theme of “All That Glitters.” Please be aware that this event will be held only if the restrictions for the coronavirus are lifted, AND the date may change to accommodate adequate planning for a successful event.

Friends of the Library is holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the new addition. There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information, or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or email ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Corridor Calendar: Week of April 17, 2020
Corridor Calendar for week of Feb. 28, 2020
Corridor calendar for week of Jan. 17
Corridor Calendar: Week of April 10, 2020
Corridor Calendar for week of Jan. 3
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries