Corridor Calendar: U.S. Flag retirement bin placed at Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Note that due to the restrictions of the coronavirus, changes may be made to the following events.

MAYER

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels is closed to indoor seating. You can place an order by phone and it will be handed to you curbside for lunch hour ONLY. Home delivery to currently registered people is continuing.



The annual Walk-A-Thon for Meals on Wheels is canceled for April 25. It may be rescheduled when restrictions are lifted.

Plant Sale at Meals on Wheels is suspended. The plants are healthy and growing. They will be available when restrictions are lifted.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store — which is temporarily closed.

CORDES LAKES

Ladies Luncheon is in planning stages for May 21 with the theme of “All That Glitters.” Please be aware that this event will be held only if the restrictions for the coronavirus are lifted, AND the date may change to accommodate adequate planning for a successful event.

Friends of the Library is holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the new addition. There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information, or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or email ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.