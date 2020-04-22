Yavapai County has 74 cases of COVID-19, Health Services reports April 22

Yavapai County has tested 2,077 residents for the coronavirus (COVID-19), with 2,003 tests negative and 74 positive, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Across Arizona, 56,601 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 5,459 positive cases and 229 deaths, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.

The county epidemiologist’s Wednesday report saw one new case overnight. Also, people with the virus are re-interviewed two to four weeks after initial interview to check on their recovery; so far, there have been six recoveries, and one death in Yavapai County.

The 74 confirmed cases in Yavapai County include 16 in Prescott, 15 in Prescott Valley, and 11 in other quad-city areas.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is reporting three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with three persons under investigation (PUI) on the West Campus, and five on the East Campus. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs, and the Verde Valley Medical Center reports three hospitalizations from COVID-19, and 14 PUIs.

FDA authorizes first in-home test for coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration on April 21 said it has granted emergency clearance to the first in-home test for the coronavirus, a nasal swab kit that will be sold by LabCorp. The test would first be made available to health care and other front-line workers.

Patients will swab their own nose using a testing kit sent by LabCorp and will mail it in an insulated package back to the company. The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 test will be available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order and cost $119. LabCorp will make it available to consumers in the coming weeks.

At a moment when governors across the country say their states are facing a shortage of tests, and companies such as CVS and Walmart are setting up drive-through testing centers in parking lots, the arrival of kits that let people collect their own nasal specimens at home has the potential to open testing to a wider audience, Health Services stated in its news release.

Arizona to provide nearly 600,000 children with Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced Wednesday the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has authorized DES to provide Arizona P-EBT Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits to households with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

There are nearly 600,000 students receiving free or reduced-price school meals in Arizona, including 186,000 students already receiving Nutrition Assistance, who will be eligible for these benefits. Households will receive benefits equivalent to one free lunch and one free breakfast for each eligible child. For more details, visit www.azgovernor.gov.

For more information, visit:

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations: see parameters on www.yavapai.us/chs.

• YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines: 928-771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients: 928-771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether: justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.