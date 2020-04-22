Virtual food drive to be held Friday, April 24
On Friday, April 24 the Prescott and Cottonwood Chambers of Commerce are hosting a Virtual Food Drive in partnership with Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group.
The public is invited to participate in this effort to help raise $2,000 for groceries for local food banks in desperate need of help.
Radio stations Mix 106.7 FM and 94.7 JACK FM will match pledges up to a total of $1,000 towards the Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank and Old Town Mission.
To participate, go to kppv.com or jackfmarizona.com and click on the food drive link to give what you can to help stock the local food bank.
During this time, gift cards and food can be dropped off at the Prescott Chamber, 117 W Goodwin Street or the Cottonwood Chamber office, 849 Cove Parkway. However, to get your pledge matched go to either of the websites and click on the food drive button link, or visit the direct donation page at kppv.com/virtual-food-drive.
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 16, 2020
- Rollover on Highway 89A kills one, injures six others north of Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 71 confirmed cases, 4 things needed to 'reopen' Yavapai County
- Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 16, 2020
- Rollover on Highway 89A kills one, injures six others north of Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: