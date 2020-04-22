Virtual food drive to be held Friday, April 24

On Friday, April 24 the Prescott and Cottonwood Chambers of Commerce are hosting a Virtual Food Drive in partnership with Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group.

The public is invited to participate in this effort to help raise $2,000 for groceries for local food banks in desperate need of help.

Radio stations Mix 106.7 FM and 94.7 JACK FM will match pledges up to a total of $1,000 towards the Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank and Old Town Mission.

To participate, go to kppv.com or jackfmarizona.com and click on the food drive link to give what you can to help stock the local food bank.

During this time, gift cards and food can be dropped off at the Prescott Chamber, 117 W Goodwin Street or the Cottonwood Chamber office, 849 Cove Parkway. However, to get your pledge matched go to either of the websites and click on the food drive button link, or visit the direct donation page at kppv.com/virtual-food-drive.