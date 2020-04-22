OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 22
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Virtual food drive to be held Friday, April 24

The public is invited to participate in a Virtual Food Drive on Friday, April 24 organized by the Prescott and Cottonwood Chambers of Commerce in partnership with Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group. Visit http://kppv.com/virtual-food-drive to donate. (Courtesy/KPPV)

The public is invited to participate in a Virtual Food Drive on Friday, April 24 organized by the Prescott and Cottonwood Chambers of Commerce in partnership with Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group. Visit http://kppv.com/virtual-food-drive to donate. (Courtesy/KPPV)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 22, 2020 9:47 a.m.

On Friday, April 24 the Prescott and Cottonwood Chambers of Commerce are hosting a Virtual Food Drive in partnership with Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group.

The public is invited to participate in this effort to help raise $2,000 for groceries for local food banks in desperate need of help.

Radio stations Mix 106.7 FM and 94.7 JACK FM will match pledges up to a total of $1,000 towards the Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank and Old Town Mission.

To participate, go to kppv.com or jackfmarizona.com and click on the food drive link to give what you can to help stock the local food bank.

During this time, gift cards and food can be dropped off at the Prescott Chamber, 117 W Goodwin Street or the Cottonwood Chamber office, 849 Cove Parkway. However, to get your pledge matched go to either of the websites and click on the food drive button link, or visit the direct donation page at kppv.com/virtual-food-drive.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce

Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries