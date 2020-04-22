Obituary Notice: Kevin Lawson
Originally Published: April 22, 2020 4:32 p.m.
Kevin Lawson was born on October 8, 1956, and died on March 20, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary is handling the final arrangements.
Josephine Brodowski, age 70, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on April 19, 2020, in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 16, 2020
- Rollover on Highway 89A kills one, injures six others north of Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 71 confirmed cases, 4 things needed to 'reopen' Yavapai County
- Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 16, 2020
- Rollover on Highway 89A kills one, injures six others north of Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: