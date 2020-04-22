Obituary: Arthur Cicero McHenry II

Arthur Cicero McHenry II, born Brian Mark McHenry, November 16,1965 in Oshkosh Wisconsin. Always a Viking at heart: he passed on to Valhalla to be with Odin and his other brave warriors, April 13, 2020.

He graduated from Yavapai College June 26, 1987, with a AA degree in Manufacturing Graphics.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bruce McHenry; mother, Emily Elaine McHenry; and niece, Althea Rose Shaw. He is survived by his sister, Irene L McHenry of Prescott.

Arrangements being handled by Chino Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made to the Tourette Syndrome Association or the National Diabetes Association.

Information provided by survivors.