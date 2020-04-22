AMBER Alert issued for 3 Arizona children
Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for three missing and endangered children out of Maricopa County.
Chandler Police say 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson abducted his three children, 8-year-old Nya Robinson, 6-year-old Stachia Robinson, and 2-year-old Stephan Robinson and took them to an unknown location.
According to the alert issued at 6:18 Wednesday morning, investigators believe Stephan is an immediate credible threat to his three children. According to police, Stephen took the children and allegedly threatened to kill them and take his own life.
Stephan and his children are believed to be in his 2013 Gray Nissan Pathfinder SUV bearing Arizona license plate CHT5393.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or 911.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 16, 2020
- Rollover on Highway 89A kills one, injures six others north of Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 15, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: 71 confirmed cases, 4 things needed to 'reopen' Yavapai County
- Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 16, 2020
- Rollover on Highway 89A kills one, injures six others north of Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Yavapai County has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state up 11 deaths overnight
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: