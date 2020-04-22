AMBER Alert issued for 3 Arizona children

Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for three missing and endangered children out of Maricopa County.

Chandler Police say 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson abducted his three children, 8-year-old Nya Robinson, 6-year-old Stachia Robinson, and 2-year-old Stephan Robinson and took them to an unknown location.

According to the alert issued at 6:18 Wednesday morning, investigators believe Stephan is an immediate credible threat to his three children. According to police, Stephen took the children and allegedly threatened to kill them and take his own life.

Stephan and his children are believed to be in his 2013 Gray Nissan Pathfinder SUV bearing Arizona license plate CHT5393.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or 911.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.