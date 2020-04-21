Virus ‘presents new challenges’ for Arizona’s wildfire season

Certain inevitabilities are around the corner that will not wait for COVID-19 to leave. One of those is wildfire season, which, for Arizona, typically begins in May.

As it stands, all signs point to what fire managers believe will be a “normal” fire season.

What’s not normal, however, are the ways fire agencies are having to prepare to fight wildfires in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

“This year presents new challenges,” Prescott National Forest Fire Staff Officer Jeff Andrews said.

FIRE ACTIVITY FORECAST

Much like what forest managers saw a year ago, healthy winter moisture has set the Prescott area up for what may be a “soft” start to the season, Andrews said.

Right now, the fire danger is considered low to moderate, but that can quickly change with the hotter and dryer weather that typically sets in throughout the state in May and June.

“The major area of concern at this point is in the fine fuels (grasses) at the lower elevations,” Andrews said. “With this rain, we’re growing a lot of grass — those grasses will eventually cure, and we’ll have the potential for a very busy season in those areas.”

The Prescott National Forest averages 84 fires each year, totaling nearly 5,200 acres burned.

Statewide last year, 1,867 wildland fires burned nearly 400,000 acres of private, state, federal and tribal lands, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).

“Every summer, we have the conditions necessary to support devastating wildfires,” Andrews said.

COPING WITH COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal forest management agencies have drafted mitigation plans to address wildfire response and suppression efforts.

Some precautions being taken include the isolation of dispatchers, increased hygiene and sanitizing of vehicles and equipment, social distancing within fire camps and daily health checkups for all fire personnel assigned to incidents.

“Wherever possible, we’ll be taking common-sense precautions like utilizing boxed meals rather than communal dining tents, not sharing equipment such as flight helmets or radios, or conducting remote briefings for incoming firefighters,” Andrews added.

The state also plans to station additional engine patrols and stage crews in higher risk areas to provide for faster initial attack response, said Tiffany Davila, a DFFM public affairs officer.

“The goal is to limit fire spread and activity and the amount of resources needed,” Davila said.

A related concern is the noticeable increase in the number of people exploring the outdoors as a means of getting exercise and reducing stress during these unprecedented circumstances. Bolstering this are beautiful spring days and no parking fees.

“You can probably drive up to Thumb Butte on any day and see that our parking lot is jammed packed,” said Debbie Maneely, a Prescott National Forest spokesperson. “Same with Lynx Lake.”

Though parks, trails and campgrounds are designed for visitor use, there is always a delicate balance at play. The mass majority of wildfires are human caused. In fact, that was the case for 78% of the wildfires in the state last year.

“It is now more important than ever the public utilize extreme care when doing any type of outdoor activity that involves fire,” Davila said.

Some ways of taking that care are using spark arresters on small equipment, never burning on windy days, putting out campfires completely, securing tow chains and never pulling a vehicle off the road into vegetation.



Click HERE to read about the campfire restrictions that go into effect April 22.

In addition to spreading this yearly safety message, fire managers are considering taking more significant measures to help prevent wildfires early in the season this year despite the current mild conditions.

“We’re evaluating the need for fire restriction options in coordination with state and county partners on an ongoing basis,” Andrews said. “Much like social distancing and good handwashing, moving into early fire restrictions is another meaningful way for us to stand in solidarity against COVID-19.

“By banning campfires and other ignition sources we can limit human-caused wildfires and in turn protect those who may also be in higher-risk groups for COVID-19 such as the elderly and those with underlying respiratory conditions.”

