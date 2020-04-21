OFFERS
Raising Prescott: A few tips for fathers spending more time at home due to COVID-19

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 6:14 p.m.

For those fathers out there who have suddenly found themselves at home an abnormal amount of time due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, you’re not alone.

There are a plethora of reasons why you’ve found yourself staring at the coffee maker in recent mornings. Maybe the company has asked you and your colleagues to begin working from home. Maybe you were laid off, or furloughed until further notice. Maybe the company you work for shuttered its doors until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Either way, it’s been rough, for sure.

But, one of the great things that has come out of this coronavirus mess is us fathers being able to spend more time with our kids. That enormous amount of time, however, is something we aren’t exactly accustomed to filling. You would think it would be easy to remember how to play fortress, bank or cops and robbers with the little ones, or a video game with your teen that seems light-years ahead of the old Mario Bros. games you played at their age.

Again, you’re not alone.

To help on that front, one website that caught my attention recently is from the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse (NRFC) called fatherhood.gov. The website offers great tips and activities for dads who may not be used to spending so much time on the home front.

Nigel Vann of Fathers Incorporated recently wrote a blog post on the NRFC site called, “Father-child activities while the kids are at home.” He gave a few tips and resources for fathers to use while spending time with their children:

• Share your children’s interests and invite them into yours. If you find all your kids want to do is play video games, take some time and play a video game with them.

• Let them do things with you. Teach them how to cook healthy, nutritious meals. Share your interests and hobbies with them. If you’re a gardener or a carpenter, let them watch, help and learn.

• Create some artwork, play a card game or a board game, do a jigsaw puzzle, watch an old movie or their favorite television show.

• Tell them stories about what you did when you were their age.

• Take advantage of the increasing number of online opportunities for children to learn and have fun. Don’t stress too much about their screen time.

• Record a Tik Tok dance with your kids. And for inspiration, check out the “Dance Like A Dad” video page, located at fatherhood.gov/multimedia/video?page=1. Or search the hashtag, #DanceLikeADad using social media.

Of course, there are other fatherly time ideas I can think of, including taking little “adventures” with the kids.

Last weekend, my kids and I jumped in the truck and we drove to the top of Mingus Mountain. It gave them a chance to get out of the house and breath some fresh air, and we even took a few memorable photos. It was just the three of us, so we practiced social distancing by staying in the truck almost the entire time to enjoy the view.

Getting out in nature may be a great way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which just so happens to be today. Just remember, if you decide to get out of the car, wear those masks!

Lastly, one great highlight of our evenings from time to time is telling dad jokes. It may seem silly, but your kids will love it. Let me get you started with a few examples:

• “Did you hear about the new book on anti-gravity? It’s impossible to put down!”

• “What’s more amazing than a talking dog? A spelling bee!”

• “How do you make a tissue dance? Put a boogie in it!”

• “How did Darth Vader know what Luke got him for Christmas? He felt his presents!”

• “I wanted to go on a diet, but I feel like I have way too much on my plate right now.”

There are of course thousands more jokes out there, and you can find more at athlonsports.com.

So dads, enjoy the time you have with your children, because hopefully soon enough, you’ll be back to work and the memories you created during these rough times will last a lifetime.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

