Police issue warning: Fentanyl, meth, other dangerous drugs still costing lives

Some Prescott Valley residents have been abusing fentanyl and meth, and it is costing several of them their lives, Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) officials reported this past week.

From October 2019 through March 2020, 10 of the 25 calls PVPD says it received that were related to overdoses from heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, Xanax, and methamphetamine resulted in deaths, a department news release stated on April 14.

During the same five-month period, PVPD officers say that they had to administer Narcan — a drug that may temporarily reverse the effects of a known or a suspected opioid overdose — on eight separate occasions.

“Several of the patients where Narcan was administered safely recovered,” the news release added.

PVPD brass say that their officers and their law-enforcement partners in Yavapai County are working to “aggressively pursue offenders who fuel this problem.”

Since January 2020, PVPD reports, the Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking Task Force (PANT) has either led or assisted investigations into approximately 14 cases involving fentanyl overdoses. Those officers and detectives say that they have also seized more than 260 mimic pills containing fentanyl.

These investigations have resulted in about a dozen arrests and the identification of several individuals suspected in the illegal sale of drugs, PVPD adds, although the investigations are ongoing.

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office provided PVPD with the following statistics related to death by overdose in the county over the past few years:

• 2017 — 49;

• 2018 — 57; and

• 2019 — 88.

Year to date in 2020, Yavapai County has suffered 18 deaths by overdose.

Officers say they are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic “may intensify the problems that lead to drug addiction and overdose.”

“On top of life’s everyday stressors, we now have isolation, people losing jobs, stress of children not in school, difficulty accessing and paying for necessities, and so many other challenges that are very real — challenges that put us in a state of shock, panic, and crisis,” the news release added. “Using drugs is not the solution.”

HELP IS AVAILABLE

The Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) in Prescott Valley is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week by phone to help anyone who is in crisis. For more information, call 928-445-5211.

CSU operators are also available to help those people who are experiencing hopelessness, fear, depression, anxiety, or any other feelings that are making it difficult to cope with their lives.

CSU connects you with community resources, and it offers support and a plan for you and your family to get through these difficult times. Another resource for the public in tackling mental health and substance abuse issues is the Health Choice Helpline at 1-800-322-8670, or TTY 711 for the hearing or speech impaired.

PVPD encourages friends, family members and parents to remain involved in the lives of those around you, including the people with whom they interact or communicate on their cell phones.

“It’s tragic for friends, family members or parents to discover someone when it’s too late to help him or her,” news release states.

RECOGNIZING SOMEONE WITH A DRUG PROBLEM

You might be asking yourself: “How would I recognize someone with a drug problem?”

Following are some possible warning signs, per PVPD:

• Physically. Is there a change in the person’s normal functioning? This could include fatigue, repeated health complaints, poor physical appearance (including inattention to dress and personal hygiene), red and glazed eyes, a lasting cough, and/or wearing sunglasses at inappropriate times to hide dilated or constricted pupils.

• Emotionally. Is the person’s personality changing? He or she may be suffering from sudden mood changes, low self-esteem, irritability, irresponsible behavior, poor judgment, depression, and/or a general lack of interest.

• Family. Is the person engaging in frequent arguments, breaking rules, and/or withdrawing from family?

• School or work. Is the person showing decreased interest, a negative attitude, and/or changes in attendance or effort level?

• Social problems. Does the person have new, anti-social friends? Is he or she stealing items that can be sold for cash (to support a drug habit)? Is he or she withdrawing from lifelong friends and associating with known drug users?

If a friend or family member exhibits any of these warning signs, seek help immediately. There are many resources available to try and prevent first responders from needing to respond to an emergency.

For more information about services available to the community, visit the website for the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition: justicementalhealth.com.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Records Unit, Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking Task Force (PANT), Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office, and West Yavapai Guidance Clinic.