Obituary Notice: Randall Hill
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:29 p.m.
Randall Hill, of Chino Valley, Arizona was born June 29, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on April 16, 2020.
Final arrangements are being handled through Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road.
