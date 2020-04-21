OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 21
Mayor’s virtual town hall Friday to focus on youth issues

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 6:07 p.m.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli will host a Virtual Town Hall Meeting for youth resources at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, via zoom.

A city news release reports that scheduled speakers at the town hall will include: Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services; Joe Howard, Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent; Stan Goligoski, executive director of Yavapai County Education Service Agency; and Courtney Osterfelt, executive director of The Launchpad Teen Center.

In addition, student leaders will share their perspective. The Zoom link and call-in information is available at: zoom.us/j/92334290728.Dial-in access is available at: 1-253-215-8782.

The meeting ID is 923-3429 0728.

