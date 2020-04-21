OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 21
Earth Day 50th anniversary digital events in Prescott

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 7:14 p.m.

Prescott celebrates Earth Day’s 50th anniversary with digital meetings all week on Zoom, a virtual conferencing platform used widely during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

All Earth Day activities will be held as virtual, online events due to social distancing guidelines.

YCCC Chair Patrick Grady explained that Earth Day events are an important way of reminding people that fostering a healthy environment is best accomplished through cooperative efforts.

“While individual actions are clearly important, we need collective actions. That collective action may be through citizen activism. It may be through political or community steps,” Grady said. “I think that there is in fact a growing interest in our region around the whole issue of sustainability and how to apply sustainability practices to improving our environment, improving our quality of life.”

Digital events, presentations, and panel discussions that are centered around climate action and sustainability are sponsored by a wide variety of groups, including Sierra Club Yavapai Group, Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA), Yavapai Climate Change Coalition (YCCC), the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County and the Greater Prescott Outdoors Fund.

According to Grady, the challenge of learning the new media platforms in the pivot to online meetings was overcome because of the hard work of two NAZCCA staff members, Kari Hull and Jenna Ortega.

“All of this could not have happened here in Prescott and the rest of northern Arizona without our two amazing community organizers, Kari Hull and Jenna Ortega,” Grady said.

Hull explained that she and Ortega weren’t the only ones that worked hard to put the events together.

“We are also thankful for our panelists and speakers that include representatives from the Sierra Club, YCCC, NAZCCA, Prescott College, City of Sedona and the Sustainability Alliance. A big shout-out to Annie Baker, our Prescott College intern, who has put together three wonderful youth events during the week, with the help of her Youth Climate Action Team,” Hull said.

Grady will moderate a webinar panel on Wednesday, featuring Laird Christensen, Director of the graduate program in Resilient and Sustainable Communities at Prescott College, City of Sedona Sustainability Coordinator McKenzie Jones, Sustainability Alliance Co-Founder Darcy Hitchcock, and YCCC Lead Volunteer on City Engagement Debbie Cotton .

Grady explained that each speaker will bring their own unique experiences to the panel discussion.

“The overall topic is sustainability. How do we adapt to changing conditions? So, whether they be growth or climate as examples, each speaker is going to speak to their personal experiences with this particular issue of sustainability,” Grady said. “We will get a city perspective, we will get a kind of a grassroots perspective from the coalition, as well as from the Sustainability Alliance and then we will get a nice framework actually that Laird will lay out as our opening speaker.”

Grady said that the discussions will be interactive online events that he hopes will give the community a clear understanding of what models are effective and might be adapted locally.

“I think for a lot of us, hearing the experience of Sedona and some other local models that Debbie has studied, we will learn how other smaller communities are in fact undertaking best practices to provide for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.”

The entire week of Zoom meetings are free and open to the public: www.prescottearthday.org/earth-week

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on social media @JesseBertel Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

