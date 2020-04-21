OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: 73 confirmed cases; why physical distancing and masks?

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 10:57 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) dashboard was overwhelmed Tuesday morning so the website is not providing specific area testing information, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) said in a release Tuesday morning.

YCCHS is able to report 73 positive COVID-19 cases, six recoveries, and one death in Yavapai County.

Today's positive case count is up by two confirmed cases.

Of the 73 coronavirus positive tests, 16 are in Prescott, 15 in Prescott Valley and 10 others in the quad-city area.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with eight persons under investigation (PUI) on West Campus, five on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reported three hospitalizations from COVID-19, and 13 PUIs.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 55,152 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 5,251 positive cases and 208 deaths, up three from the weekend.

WHY PHYSICAL DISTANCING AND MASKS?

People get infected with COVID-19 by viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze which enter through your nose, mouth or eyes — the usual entry points for respiratory viruses, YCCHS said in a release. Even if someone doesn't cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched, and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms — such as a sore throat and dry cough — often start.

Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly. In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system. It can take as few as 2 or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop.

The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases can lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death. Additionally, if you've lost your sense of smell or taste, you could be a "hidden carrier" of the coronavirus.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

