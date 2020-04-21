OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 21
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Children can enter 'Looking Forward' drawing and art contest

Send The Daily Courier a close-up photo of your child holding his or her "Looking Forward" drawing or artwork and they will be entered to win a prize in our drawing contest. Enter online at https://www.dcourier.com/forward.

Send The Daily Courier a close-up photo of your child holding his or her "Looking Forward" drawing or artwork and they will be entered to win a prize in our drawing contest. Enter online at https://www.dcourier.com/forward.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 9:51 a.m.

Parents, what are your children looking forward to when the pandemic social distancing restrictions have been lifted? Will it be their favorite sport, going to school, playing with friends?

Send us a close-up photo of your child holding his or her "Looking Forward" drawing or artwork and they will be entered to win a prize in our drawing contest.

Age categories include:

  • 5 and under
  • 6 to 11
  • 12 to 17

Prizes to be awarded are: (TBD)

All entries must be original and entirely created by the entrant. There are no restrictions on what an entrant can use to draw or color the image.

Entries will be judged by a Daily Courier staff panel based on creativity, coloring skill and overall artistic ability according to the age category. One winner from each age group will be determined by the judges.

Submit your child's entry no later than 5 p.m. on May 6, 2020 online at, dCourier.com/forward.

You may also email your child's photo entry to, editors@prescottaz.com, or by standard mail to The Daily Courier, Looking Forward, 8307 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314. Mailed and email entries must include the child's full name, age (at time of entry), and local city or town of residence.

No purchase necessary to enter. See full contest rules at dCourier.com/forward.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Old Fashioned Christmas Giveaway contest
Christmas Lighting Contest returns with large cash prizes
Prescott seeks participants for 2018 Veteran’s Day Parade
What’s Still Good About America, Essay Contest
Enter the mother-daughter look-alike contest, deadline 5 p.m. Friday, May 10
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries