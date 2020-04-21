Children can enter 'Looking Forward' drawing and art contest

Parents, what are your children looking forward to when the pandemic social distancing restrictions have been lifted? Will it be their favorite sport, going to school, playing with friends?

Send us a close-up photo of your child holding his or her "Looking Forward" drawing or artwork and they will be entered to win a prize in our drawing contest.

Age categories include:

5 and under

6 to 11

12 to 17

Prizes to be awarded are: (TBD)

All entries must be original and entirely created by the entrant. There are no restrictions on what an entrant can use to draw or color the image.

Entries will be judged by a Daily Courier staff panel based on creativity, coloring skill and overall artistic ability according to the age category. One winner from each age group will be determined by the judges.

Submit your child's entry no later than 5 p.m. on May 6, 2020 online at, dCourier.com/forward.

You may also email your child's photo entry to, editors@prescottaz.com, or by standard mail to The Daily Courier, Looking Forward, 8307 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314. Mailed and email entries must include the child's full name, age (at time of entry), and local city or town of residence.

No purchase necessary to enter. See full contest rules at dCourier.com/forward.