Campfire ban begins April 22 in all six National Forests in Arizona

(Courier, file)

(Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:40 p.m.

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, campfires will banned in the Prescott National Forest, as well as in Arizona’s five other national forests.

A news release from the Forest Service states: “The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, Southwestern Region is enacting a campfire ban to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Starting today, all six national forests will ban “igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire” on national forestland. The ban will continue until June 30, or until rescinded.

The news release states the step is being taken to ensure that first responders are available to safely respond and manage incidents. “This campfire restriction will prevent the drawdown of the fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19 during the current pandemic,” it adds.

“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise, and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public, and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires.”

Along with igniting or building a campfire, the Forest Service is also banning charcoal grills and barbecues and coal and wood-burning stoves.

Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills, or lanterns) with shut-off valves, in an area at least three fee from any flammable materials.

Violating the campfire ban may result in an appearance in federal court, fines, and possible jail time.

The news release notes: “While these restrictions are in place, a majority of the six national forests in Arizona are still open, and dispersed camping — outside of developed campsites — and other recreation opportunities are available.”

