Pop-up food pantry coming to Prescott Gateway Mall April 26

A pop-up food pantry will be available at Prescott Gateway Mall starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 26. The goal of the pantry is to distribute 500 boxes of food for families with four or five members. Central Church is providing all food, and Pralines of Prescott will co-host. The organizers are looking for volunteers to help staff this event. Approximately 10 more volunteers are needed. Volunteers must arrive at 7:30 a.m. and stay until approximately 11:30 a.m. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older but not older than 60 per current CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Potential volunteers can sign up or get additional information by email at pralinesofprescott@gmail.com.