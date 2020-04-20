OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, April 20
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pop-up food pantry coming to Prescott Gateway Mall April 26

A pop-up food pantry will be available at Prescott Gateway Mall starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 26. (Courier file photo)

A pop-up food pantry will be available at Prescott Gateway Mall starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 26. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 20, 2020 7:03 p.m.

A pop-up food pantry will be available at Prescott Gateway Mall starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 26. The goal of the pantry is to distribute 500 boxes of food for families with four or five members. Central Church is providing all food, and Pralines of Prescott will co-host. The organizers are looking for volunteers to help staff this event. Approximately 10 more volunteers are needed. Volunteers must arrive at 7:30 a.m. and stay until approximately 11:30 a.m. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older but not older than 60 per current CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Potential volunteers can sign up or get additional information by email at pralinesofprescott@gmail.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott YMCA Youth Ballet announces Nutcracker auditions
Nutcracker auditions on tap
Nonprofit Corner: New Horizons annual gala set for May 18
Corridor Calendar: Week of April 10, 2019
Prescott in Brief: Easter Eggstravaganza at Heritage Park Zoo set for April 21
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries