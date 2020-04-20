Police ask for public’s help in finding 29-year-old Prescott man
Ian Paul has been missing since April 12
The Prescott Police Department needs help from the public to find a 29-year-old missing man from Prescott who has not been seen or heard from since early in the week of April 12, a department news release stated.
On April 13, police wrote a report about missing resident Ian Paul, who they say walked away from his care home in Prescott without his cell phone and without reason.
Police add that Paul has a history of walking away from his care home, but that he is normally found shortly afterward. Paul has medical issues that require care, and he has no access to money or a vehicle.
In the past, police say that they have found Paul in either the Phoenix or Flagstaff areas. Paul has been known to ride the shuttle service or hitchhike from Prescott to the Phoenix area. Police add that they have entered Paul into the national and statewide systems as a missing or endangered person.
Anyone who has seen or contacted Paul should call the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1988 or police dispatch at 928-445-3131.
Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.
