Mon, April 20
MATFORCE Donations Drive Tuesday to benefit the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center

Originally Published: April 20, 2020 6:53 p.m.

The Yavapai Family Advocacy Center, located in Prescott Valley, serves community members who become victims of family violence. During times of crisis, at-risk families need help more than ever. Domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and elder abuse increase in frequency and severity when families are feeling high levels of anxiety and stress.

The public is being asked to help support individuals during this urgent time of need by donating essential items as well as by making monetary donations to the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center.

Volunteers will accept needed items curbside at the following locations: the Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 Civic Cir, Prescott Valley; the Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina Street, Prescott; and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley

Items needed include:

• New stuffed animals to comfort child victims that come through the Center;

• Health/hygiene including hand sanitizer, masks, toilet paper, diapers & baby wipes;

• Cleaning supplies including cleaning sprays, wipes, paper towels;

• Bottled water, individually packaged snack items;

• Clothing for Sexual Assault victims that have had to turn their clothing over for evidence including all sizes of new sports bras and women’s underwear, new flip flops or slippers, new comfortable clothing (sweats, t-shirts, elastic band shorts);

• Fund for clients that have left violent situations, with nothing; and

• Gift cards to Costco, Walmart and Fry’s

Information provided by MATFORCE.

