Free food boxes distributed from 5-7 p.m. April 22 at Prescott High School
Manzanita Outreach, a Cottonwood-based community food-sharing organization, will be donating free food boxes to the public each Wednesday evening, starting from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22, at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St.
A Yavapai County news release reported on April 20 that those who want to receive food should stay in their vehicles throughout a drive-thru process. They should also make sure that they have ample space in their trunks for loading food boxes.
For more information, call Yavapai County’s David McAtee at 928-442-5509 or send an email to him at: David.McAtee@yavapai.us.
