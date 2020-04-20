Free food boxes distributed from 5-7 p.m. April 22 at Prescott High School

Manzanita Outreach, a Cottonwood-based community food-sharing organization, will be donating free food boxes to the public each Wednesday evening, starting from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22, at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St.

A Yavapai County news release reported on April 20 that those who want to receive food should stay in their vehicles throughout a drive-thru process. They should also make sure that they have ample space in their trunks for loading food boxes.

For more information, call Yavapai County’s David McAtee at 928-442-5509 or send an email to him at: David.McAtee@yavapai.us.