Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center postpones 3 concerts

In an announcement released by Colette Greenlee on Friday, the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center has postponed three concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Arts Center was closed indefinitely on March 21, it was inevitable that upcoming shows were soon to be affected. The three postponed concerts and their new rescheduled dates are as follows:

“Oh’ Canada” originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m. will be moved to Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m.

“Love the One You’re With” originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.

“Esteban” originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. will be moved to Saturday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.

Tickets that were already purchased for the three aforementioned concerts will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. If the new scheduled date does not work for you, and you would like to exchange your tickets for another performance, you may let the Arts Center know by emailing Greenlee at cgreenlee@prescottelkstheatre.com.

Theatre employees are currently working remotely so the box office phone is not a good way to reach us for now. You can look at their website at prescottelkstheater.com to see a listing of what is scheduled, and to watch for updates. For those with tickets for an event scheduled after May 12, the theater will send out updates via email as it continues to evaluate the situation regarding COVID-19.