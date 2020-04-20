OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: 71 confirmed cases, 4 things needed to 'reopen' Yavapai County

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
April 20, 2020

photo

In Yavapai County, 2,307 residents have been tested with 1,966 negative for COVID-19, 71 positive with five recoveries, and one death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) release Monday morning.

Today's positive case count is down by one confirmed case. The removed case was was originally reported by the state over the weekend but turned out to be from another county.

Of the 71 coronavirus positive tests, 16 are in Prescott, 15 in Prescott Valley and nine others in the quad-city area.

YCCHS has not received data on the additional case ADHS is reporting.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with seven persons under investigation (PUI) on West Campus, two on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reported four hospitalizations from COVID-19, and 11 PUIs.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 54,500 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 5,064 positive cases and 187 deaths, up three from the weekend.

WHAT MUST HAPPEN TO REOPEN

According YCCHS, from a public health perspective, these four things need to happen to reopen Yavapai County:

  1. Increased rapid testing – with the 15 Abbott Labs testing machines dedicated to Arizona, we hope to see more of this type of testing in Yavapai County soon. Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test can deliver “positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.” The FDA has escalated approvals of rapid “point-of-care” diagnostics made by other companies including Mesa Biotech and Cepheid which are also ramping up production to meet unprecedented demand. In Abbott’s case, however, the company has a much broader global presence than the smaller biotech firms.
  2. Antibody testing – The partnership between the state and the University of Arizona to develop antibody tests, which the governor announced last week is a positive sign. The state investment will allow the UArizona to test 250,000 of Arizona’s front-line workforce.
  3. Protection of our vulnerable populations - In the current public health emergency, the vulnerable will likewise face significant hurdles. For example:
  • Those without health insurance may not be able to visit a doctor and have testing ordered.
  • Frail and disabled individuals may not be able to self-quarantine because they require the care of others.
  • People in homeless shelters and prisons cannot practice physical distancing.
  • Some people will not be able to see written instructions, and others will not be able to hear verbal instructions.
  • Millions of people may not be able to understand or follow directions because of cognitive impairments.
  • The same is true for people with language barriers.
  • Considering shopping frenzies and dwindling supplies, those with mobility impairments may be unable to purchase necessities.
  1. Continued use of protective measures such as physical distancing and use of masks.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

