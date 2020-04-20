2 wanted felons arrested in Dewey as part of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program

Department of Public Safety (DPS) detectives and the Arizona State Gang Task Force arrested two wanted fugitives in Dewey on April 17, ending a 9-month investigation into their whereabouts, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported April 20.

Brittany Christian Gore, 29, and William Robert Scott, 33, both of Dewey, were taken into custody as part of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, detectives said.

Authorities say they were pursuing Gore because of a probation violation warrant stemming from charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing, aggravated criminal damage and theft.

Just after 4 p.m. on April 17, detectives say they conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer on Kachina Place and Highway 69 in Dewey.

Detectives added that they found Gore hiding in the sleeper birth of the tractor and arrested her. But as they tried to arrest Scott for providing false information to conceal Gore’s identity, Scott resisted. A probable-cause search of the tractor trailer revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, detectives say.

Officers booked Gore into Yavapai County jail for the felony warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia. They booked Scott into Yavapai County jail for possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, hindering prosecution in the first degree and false reporting to law enforcement.

YCSO asks that if you have information or questions about a case to call its office at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website at: ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.