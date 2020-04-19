OFFERS
Health Services: Yavapai County holds at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 19, 2020 12:40 p.m.

In Yavapai County, 1,989 residents have been tested with 1,917 negative for COVID-19, 72 positive with five recoveries, and one death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services release Sunday.

Of the 72 coronavirus positive tests, 16 are in Prescott, 15 in Prescott Valley and nine others in the quad-city area.

YCCHS has not received data on the additional case ADHS is reporting.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with seven PUIs on West Campus, one on the East Campus.

There was no update from the Prescott VA over the weekend.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reported four hospitalizations from COVID-19, and nine persons under investigation (PUI) as of yesterday.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 52,990 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 4,929 positive cases and 184 deaths.

‘OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN’

These guidelines which President Donald Trump issued on April 16 have three levels of social distancing and recommend that vulnerable Americans stay hidden.

The plan endorses testing, isolation and contact tracing. The guidelines effectively mean that any restoration of American society will take place on a patchwork basis.

For more information, visit: whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/.

According to Dr. Thomas Friedan, former Director of the CDC, reopening requires declining cases for 14 days, the tracing of 90 percent of contacts, an end to health care worker infections, recuperation places for mild cases and many other hard-to-reach goals.

NEW NORMAL

Working from home could be here to stay for some, according to a YCCHS release Sunday.

Many Arizonans have worked at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and some of those people might never return to a full-time office environment.

Hundreds of thousands of white-collar workers have been able to work from home.

Uneasiness with crowds may linger. Anxiety generated by the outbreak won't disappear anytime soon and likely will influence the way Americans work, shop and play.

Face masks may become an everyday accessory, restaurants will likely cut down the number of seats.

Mask-wearing diners could be greeted by servers in masks and gloves with disposable menus in their hands and air travel will go back to being a luxury.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

